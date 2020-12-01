Christmas trees are selling well at Goebel Farms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas tree farms say now is the perfect time to purchase your real tree.
We stopped at Goebel Farms Tuesday afternoon, where they’re selling their trees at a faster pace than normal.
Owner Larry Goebel tells us he’s already sold a majority of his taller trees, but still has over 300 pre-cut trees in stock.
He believes now is the best time to buy a tree before they become more scarce in the next couple of weeks.
Goebel believes an already existing tree shortage and the fact families want to get out of the house have been the reasons why his real trees are selling so quickly this year.
“They’re just buying trees. That’s what I’ve been hearing all over the United States. Every tree place is selling way more than what they normally sell, and trees are really short nationally. Trees are short. We had to order our trees in February,” said Goebel
Goebel Farms is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
