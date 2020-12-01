Brighter but Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of Monday’s snow and rain, the coldest air since last winter punched in behind northerly winds. Wind chills dropping into the upper teens under clear skies. Sunny but cold as high temps only reach the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, clear and continued cold as lows drop into the lower 20s.
Wednesday, winds turning to the south will push temps into the mid-40s under sunny skies. Partly cloudy after sunset with lows dropping to 30-degrees.
Thursday, mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid-40s. There is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon.
