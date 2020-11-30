White Flag program returns as temperatures drop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday night, so a white flag will be waving from the back of the CK Newsome Center.
The White Flag program is designed to help people who live on the streets when temperatures reach the point of being unbearable. It is initiated when it’s going to be below 32 degrees for three consecutive hours.
This allows anyone who is on the street to get out of the cold for the night and sleep with a roof over their head. United Caring Services officials say people can come in from the cold from 7 at night until 6 the next morning.
”Obviously, due to COVID, we’re trying to space out people social distancing wise but at the same time still try and provide enough space so we can accommodate anyone who needs to come in for the night,” explained Krista Board, Director of People and Programs at UCS. “So they’ve combined and everything has moved to the CK Newsome Center this year, so Rescue Mission, us, are all collaborating to try and give the best possible scenario that we can for the guests.”
Officials tell 14 News this program is really a way to keep people alive in these cold temperatures, and so they can help them in the shelters the next day.
