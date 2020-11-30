All IL regions to say in Tier 3 mitigations for now

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus briefing Monday.
He said all regions will stay in Tier 3 mitigations for at least the next few weeks.
Illinois now has at least 726,304 total positive COVID-19 cases and 12,278 deaths statewide.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 911 cases, 32 deaths
- White County - 619 cases, 8 deaths
- Wabash County - 580 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 227 cases, 3 deaths
