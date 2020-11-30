All IL regions to say in Tier 3 mitigations for now

All IL regions to say in Tier 3 mitigations for now
(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | November 30, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 2:46 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus briefing Monday.

He said all regions will stay in Tier 3 mitigations for at least the next few weeks.

Illinois now has at least 726,304 total positive COVID-19 cases and 12,278 deaths statewide.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 911 cases, 32 deaths
  • White County - 619 cases, 8 deaths
  • Wabash County - 580 cases, 8 deaths
  • Edwards County - 227 cases, 3 deaths

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.