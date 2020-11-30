USI men’s basketball earns program’s 1,000th win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball program exhibits a successful, storied and proud history.
Currently sitting at 999 all-time victories, USI (0-1) had the chance to join the 1,000-win club on Sunday, facing off against William Jewell (1-0).
Meanwhile, the Eagles were also trying to give new head coach Stan Gouard his first win as leader of the program.
Thanks in part to superb defense and a multi-facet offensive attack, USI came out on top against the Cardinals in a decisive 81-51 victory.
“I was very emotional after that first loss because my expectations were maybe too high, but I expect us to win every game, especially at home,” Gouard said. “We got to protect home court. Our guys - they were locked in and a lot of credit goes to our seniors. They really felt bad about that first one, but the defensive intensity picked up. Yesterday we had practice. We didn’t come in and shoot around - we practiced, and I think that energy level started in practice yesterday and today.”
“Well, we knew we were taller than that team, so we just made sure we just pounded it inside and converted because Friday’s game - we missed a lot of short ones, so we just made sure we finished them today,” USI senior forward Josh Price said. “It feels great to just play. There’s been a lot of craziness with COVID, so hopefully we can keep making it through.”
Price led USI with a double-double effort of 23 points and 17 rebounds, while senior forward Emmanuel Little posted 23 points and seven boards of his own. Sophomore guard Tyler Henry also added 18 points for the Eagles.
USI is scheduled to be back at home on Thursday, hosting Illinois Springfield at 7:30 p.m.
