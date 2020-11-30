2 USA men’s softball national tournaments coming to Evansville in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tourism officials say two USA men’s softball national tournaments will play on Labor Day weekend of 2022 at Deaconess Sports Park.
These two tournaments, USA Softball Men’s Slowpitch Class D Northern National and USA Softball Men’s Slowpitch Class E Northern National, both consist of 35 to 40 teams from the Midwestern states.
Officials say 95% of these teams will be coming from outside the Evansville-Vanderburgh County area.
The Evansville Sports Complex has hosted these tournaments every year since 2016; however, officials say this is the first time they have hosted both tournaments simultaneously.
“USA Softball is the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States and is responsible for not only the Women’s National Team but also the Men’s and Jr. Men’s National Teams as well. Deaconess Sports Park has a proven track record of hosting high-quality events such as these, and the staff is very experienced at serving as the Tournament Directors and hosting events of this nature,” said Tim Fulton.
Officials say these tournaments bring an economic impact of $782,000 to the Evansville- Vanderburgh County area and produce 1,850 room nights at local hotels.
“Evansville has established itself as a major player in the sports destination market,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “Hosting this event is just another example of the collaborative efforts to land sports tournaments which will continue to contribute millions of dollars directly into our local economy” Winnecke added.
