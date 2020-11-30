United Caring Services asks public for help upgrading old restrooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At United Caring Services, there are decades-old restrooms and showers needing major upgrades, and they’re hoping the community can help them fill that need.
It’s a day of global generosity, Giving Tuesday.
Now local organizations are hoping you are feeling generous.
“Right now, we’re $5,000 away from our goal from the Clean and Caring campaign,” Krista Board, the Director of People and Programs at UCS said.
Organizations like United Caring Services are asking for help in upgrading their decades-old bathrooms.
”Last week we had the men’s restroom, the wall basically I think collapsed and the sink fell off the wall. So the men’s restroom has been out of service for I think four days now,” stated Board.
That issue forcing guests at UCS to use the restrooms that are outside.
”Right now, the men have to, unfortunately, use the porta-potty that is outside, or they maybe have to go down to the bus station, but for us, it’s very important that we get the restroom project started so we can provide the quality service they deserve,” explained Board.
The project totaling over $100,000 and with the help from the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County and the City of Evansville fund along with other contributions, $65,000 has been raised.
If you’re able and willing to give, you can donate on their website.
“I think for us it’s important for people to just realize that we’re out here,” said Board. “We are trying to provide a service to guests that are struggling. For whatever reason they’re struggling, they’re here, and we’re trying to brighten their day a little bit. Allow them to have a clean place to shower, to use the restroom, get some food, and hopefully push them towards assistance if wanted or needed.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.