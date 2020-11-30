This year’s Cyber Monday expected to be biggest yet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For years, Cyber Monday meant you could shop from home and avoid the crowds and lines at stores.
Now, it is even more beneficial to get all the great deals safely and away from any potential coronavirus exposure.
Cyber Monday brought in around $9 billion in sales last year and this year, Adobe Analytics predicts that $12.7 billion will be spent on Monday alone.
That’s why the FBI says you need to be safe when making purchases this year.
They say to keep your accounts secure by using strong passwords and not using the same password for everything, changing them often.
If you do plan to do most of your holiday shopping for loved ones online and want it to get to them on time, USPS says if you’re sending first-class mail, the recommended deadline is to ship by December 18.
They say December 19 is the recommended date for you to send priority mail to make sure your package arrives before Christmas.
You can report any online fraud or scams to the FBI by clicking here.
