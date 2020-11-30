Sunset Funeral Home displays remembrance tree in honor of lost loved ones this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Among other things, the holidays are about family.
For those who have recently lost loved ones, that can make this time of year especially difficult.
That’s why Sunset Funeral Home is displaying a remembrance tree.
The funeral home had to cancel their annual angel ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they’re providing ornaments in which people can write down a name and message.
That ornament will be hung on the tree in honor of the people who couldn’t be around this Christmas.
General Manager Amy Walton calls the tree a safe alternative that has just as much feeling.
”People want to remember their loved ones in a really meaningful way, and this year hasn’t changed that. Unfortunately, it has changed the way we do that,” shared Walton. “So, that’s why here at Sunset we’ve done everything we can to change things up a little bit.”
Guests of the funeral home can also participate in the funeral home’s toy drive. The program helps provide foster children with the Borrowed Hearts Foundation new toys for Christmas.
