Strong defense propels Lady Eagles to big win over William Jewell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senior guard Ashley Hunter (Flossmoor, Illinois) and freshman forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) combined for 16 points in a 20-5 second-quarter run that helped University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball pull away in an 80-55 Great Lakes Valley Conference win over visiting William Jewell College Sunday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Hunter scored nine of her 13 points in the run, which turned a 21-20 deficit into a comfortable 14-point lead late in the opening half. Raley added seven of her 12 points and pulled down three of her eight boards as USI went into the break with a 40-30 halftime edge.
Out of the break, sophomore forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio) sandwiched a bucket and a pair of free throws around two Addy Blackwell (Bloomington, Indiana) free throws as USI extended its advantage to 16 points less than two minutes into the third period.
William Jewell (1-1, 1-1 GLVC), which got a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds from senior forward Kiara Bradley, trimmed USI’s lead back to 10 points with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter, but a 9-2 USI run quelled the surge and essentially put the game out of reach.
USI (2-0, 2-0 GLVC) consistently added to its advantage in the fourth period as DeHart scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes. The Screaming Eagles saved their best shooting effort of the game for the last period as they shot 61.5 percent (8-13) from the field.
DeHart, Hunter and Raley were joined in double-figures by Haithcock, who had 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Blackwell finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals, while DeHart had a game-high four assists. Sophomore guard Soffia Rieckers chipped in seven points in the win.
For the game, USI went 45.2 percent (28-62) from the field and held a 39-33 rebounding advantage over the Cardinals, who shot 39.2 percent (20-51) from the field and 7-of-23 (.304) from three-point range. USI also had 12 steals as a team, forcing 22 William Jewell turnovers, and did a good job taking care of the basketball with just nine offensive miscues.
The Eagles return to action Thursday at 5:15 p.m. when they host GLVC East Division foe University of Illinois Springfield at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
