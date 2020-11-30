Sheriff’s Office: 19-yr-old Jasper man arrested on dealing charges

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old from Jasper was arrested on a list of drug charges Saturday night after a woman called 911 to report they were being followed and were concerned for their safety.
Authorities say a deputy pulled the driver over in Jasper near the intersection of State Road 56 and US 231.
They identified the driver as 19-year-old Kaden Steinhart.
The deputy said he suspected Steinhart of being under the influence of drugs.
During a search of Steinhart’s vehicle, authorities say they found a loaded handgun, 18 tablets of suspected ecstasy, 54 morphine sulfate pills, nine oxycodone pills, 20 Xanax pills, THC wax, 291 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $988 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held without bond pending a court hearing on Monday.
Steinhart is facing several drug-related charges, included dealing in a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.