Sheriff’s Office: 19-yr-old Jasper man arrested on dealing charges

By 14 News Staff | November 30, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 4:52 PM

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old from Jasper was arrested on a list of drug charges Saturday night after a woman called 911 to report they were being followed and were concerned for their safety.

Authorities say a deputy pulled the driver over in Jasper near the intersection of State Road 56 and US 231.

They identified the driver as 19-year-old Kaden Steinhart.

Kaden Steinhart. (Source: Dubois County Security Center)

The deputy said he suspected Steinhart of being under the influence of drugs.

During a search of Steinhart’s vehicle, authorities say they found a loaded handgun, 18 tablets of suspected ecstasy, 54 morphine sulfate pills, nine oxycodone pills, 20 Xanax pills, THC wax, 291 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $988 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Items recovered from the search of Kaden Steinhart's vehicle, according to the Dubois Co. Sheriff's Office. (Source: Dubois County Sheriff's Office.)

He is currently being held without bond pending a court hearing on Monday.

Steinhart is facing several drug-related charges, included dealing in a controlled substance.

