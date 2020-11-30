‘Person of interest’ in murder investigation of firefighter sentenced on federal gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “person of interest” in the investigation of the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr has been sentenced on weapons charges.
Monday, Larry Richmond Sr. was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
He is also facing a $1000 fine with no interest and must also surrender three guns and all ammunition.
Richmond was arrested back in March 2019 after police say they found three guns buried in a backyard.
He served 22 years in prison for murder, and had just been released in 2018.
When asked by the judge why he was back in court room after such a short time out of prison, he said he was trying to be a father.
He told the judge he was trying to prevent his adult son from “running the streets” when he was caught.
