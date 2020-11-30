OPS feeding students during virtual learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools’ feeding sites are weekly providing hundreds of students with breakfast and lunch.
With Owensboro Schools back to virtual learning, this is a way to make sure no student goes hungry.
You don’t have to be a student to get a meal. You just have to be 18-years-old or under.
School leaders tell us they signed an agreement with the USDA to make this possible.
“A lot of the families really need these meal,” said Estes Elementary Cafeteria Manager Tonya Green. “And right now it’s a hot meal for some of the kids doing the virtual at home that maybe their parents are at work, and some will even have neighbors that come and pick up for two families because somebody can’t get it.”
Meals are served in a drive-thru format.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.