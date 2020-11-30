266 new COVID cases, 1 new death in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,713 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths Monday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Indiana to 338,977 along with 5,456 COVID-19 deaths.
Despite the high number of cases reported Monday, officials with both Ascension St. Vincent and Deaconess Health System confirm the status of their hospitals has not changed much from last week. Officials will Ascension releasing the following statement:
“We benefit from being a part of Ascension. Ascension St. Vincent has a national network of resources and supplies, and the ability to flex our capacity to take care of patients. As we see an increase in COVID-19 cases, we can increase our capacity to take care of those additional patients.”
The state map shows one additional death in Vanderburgh County.
According to the state map, there are 266 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 70 new cases in Warrick County, 41 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Perry County, 26 new cases in Posey County, 19 new cases in Spencer County, 61 new cases in Gibson County, and nine new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 10,546 cases, 127 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,537 cases, 32 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,500 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry Co. - 873 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,303 cases, 18 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,073 cases, 29 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 926 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 549 cases, 20 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.