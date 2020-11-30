Gov. Beshear reports over 2.1K new coronavirus cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear reports 2,124 new coronavirus cases. He says 203 of those cases are kids 18-years-old and younger.
The Commonwealth now has 179,041 total cases.
The positivity rate sits at 9.24%.
Governor Beshear reports an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total of deaths to 1,908.
During his briefing, Governor Beshear compared Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths to neighboring states.
You can watch it live below.
On Monday, the Green River District Health Department is reporting 306 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 157 are in Daviess County, 84 are in Henderson County, 33 are in Ohio County, 13 are in Union County, eight are in McLean County, six are in Webster County, and five new cases are in Hancock County.
The district saw 800 reported cases last week.
Green River health officials say they have now had a confirmed total of 8,358 COVID-19 cases. They say 6,476 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing four more deaths and 137 new cases since the last time they updated their numbers. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 1,892 confirmed cases and 1,207 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 632 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 14 new coronavirus cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,401 cases, 48 deaths, 2,616 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,439 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,892 cases, 53 deaths, 1,207 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 986 cases, 16 deaths, 743 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,049 cases, 39 deaths, 1,577 recovered
- Webster Co. - 535 cases, 7 deaths, 429 recovered
- McLean Co. - 386 cases, 18 deaths, 287 recovered
- Union Co. - 706 cases, 6 deaths, 604 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 295 cases, 11 deaths, 220 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.