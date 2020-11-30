Man sentenced after driving truck into building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced after authorities say he drove his truck into a building and tried to set it on fire.
Officials from the prosecutor’s office say Cale Winternheimer was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison and has to pay restitution.
The crash happened in April 2019 in the 1100 block of Diamond Ave.
In September, he was found guilty but mentally ill to:
- Attempt to Commit Arson (Level 4 Felony)
- Criminal Recklessness (Level 6 Felony)
- Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor)
