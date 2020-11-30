Kentucky schools adjust to virtual learning executive order

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic Middle schools are back to zooming and learning.
“Our cases were low. We were doing well,” added Stacey Johnson, a 7th-grade math teacher at Owensboro Catholic Middle School. “There weren’t transmissions in the school so we were really proud about it.”
On Sunday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled in favor of Gov. Andy Beshear’s appeal to keep private religious schools closed for in-person learning.
“It was kind of a let down whenever our efforts weren’t seen. We worked so hard at the beginning of the year for students to understand everything that was going to go on if this were to happen,” shared Johnson.
Johnson says her transition to virtual learning has been smooth. She adds it’s grown the kids problem-solving skills.
“We had a couple students that don’t have internet but they honestly found a way,” stated Johnson. “They found somewhere else to go or they found internet somehow.”
The school treats virtual learning as if it was in-person. Meaning, kids have to wake up and start class at the times they normally do. They also follow their regular daily schedule.
“I think we had a 100 percent attendance for the first day out of five out of seven classes which we were kind of shocked by,” said Johnson.
Owensboro Catholic is providing free meals to all children under 18 at the following sites and times. Any child from any campus can pick up a free meal at any of these locations.
K-3 Campus – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
OCMS – 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
OCHS – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
“It’s been amazing. The kids and the families have come out and drove to get lunch. I think today she prepared 140 meals. And we only have 200 kids in our building” said Olivia Schilke, the principal at Owensboro Catholic Middle School.
Heritage Christian School in Owensboro spent Monday transitioning to virtual learning. They tell 14 News they’ll start online classes Tuesday.
