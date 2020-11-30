ISP: Princeton man arrested after running from law enforcement

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man was arrested Sunday afternoon after troopers say he ran from them during a traffic stop.
Indiana State Police say troopers were patrolling in the area of US 41 near CR 1025 South when they pulled over the driver of a Chevy Impala for an equipment violation.
They say a computer check revealed that the driver, 48-year-old Brian Bobbitt, had an active warrant out of Gibson County for a probation violation.
He also had a woman passenger who was identified as 26-year-old Kyanna McRoberts of Oakland City.
While Bobbitt was stopped, he was ordered out of the car but initially refused.
Troopers say he eventually opened his door and ran toward a wire fence east of US 41 and tried to climb over it.
Authorities say a trooper ran after him and tried to pull him off the fence. That’s when Bobbitt struck the trooper in the upper torso, according to ISP.
The trooper then tased Bobbitt as he continued to climb over the fence.
They say the taser was effective, but Bobbitt fell over the fence before pulling the prongs out and starting running from the trooper again.
The trooper told Bobbitt’s passenger, Kyanna McRoberts, to stay in the car before he went after Bobbitt.
The trooper, along with the help of a Haubstady police officer, eventually caught up with Bobbitt, taking him to the ground, where he continued to resist.
Bobbitt was finally placed in handcuffs and taken to the Gibson County Jail. He faces several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer resulting in injury.
ISP says while the trooper was casing after Bobbit, McRoberts got into the driver’s seat of the car and left the scene.
Authorities say a Gibson County deputy stopped the car on CR 800 South at CR 325 West.
They say during a search of the car, they found three grams of meth and a pill bottle containing marijuana.
McRoberts was also taken to the Gibson County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.