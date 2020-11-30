Health First offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Health First is offering drive-thru COVID-19 in Webster County.
On Monday, they will have a testing site at the Family Dollar at 111 US Highway 41A in Providence from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Through December, Health First will offer testing in Providence every Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 3 p.m. at the New Life Family Worship Center located at 630 US Highway 41A South.
They will offer testing every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 3 p.m. at the Calhoun Baptist Church at 315 Main Street in Providence.
They say those wanting to get tested should have their driver’s license and insurance card ready. According to a press release, there is no cost to the patient for testing, and there are no residency requirements.
Testing is available at all Health First locations on Tuesdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-667-7017.
