COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center extended through 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced that coronavirus testing at the CK Newsome Center will continue through the end of 2020.
“If you feel like you have a symptom, make sure you quarantine,” stated Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “Get tested, no matter what, to give yourself that sense of relief or whether or not to decide what type of action to take. We definitely encourage testing along with all of the other COVID precautions.”
City officials say testing at the site, which is administered by OptumServe, will be extended through December and is available for those that live and work in the Evansville region.
“As the months go by and as we are all waiting for a vaccine and therapy treatments to be available to the general public, obviously testing is an important piece of that puzzle to keep our businesses open and to keep our schools open. That information is very important,” explained Schaefer. “We have fantastic facilities at our local hospitals, but we wanted to make sure there was that option downtown, that free open as well.”
The site will continue operations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You must register in order to be tested.
You can register here or call 888-634-1116.
Officials say the site is free and is open to everybody, regardless of symptoms, insurance or risk level.
