Coldest of the season, more rain/snow this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The coldest air of the season has settled over the Tri-State. Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay below 40 degrees. Slightly milder on Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the low to middle 40s. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will dip into the mid 20s, with wind chill temps in the teens. Another fast-moving system will bring rain or a rain/snow mix on Thursday and Friday. No travel impacts expected at this time.