Anonymous donor ‘Pete’ returns to Easterseals Rehab Center for 30th year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center received a generous donation Monday afternoon.
The donation came from a beloved anonymous benefactor who calls himself “Pete” and has now made 40 generous donations to Easterseals over the past 30 years.
“Pete” told Easterseal officials he delivered a gift by the therapeutic playground at the nonprofit organization’s location on Bellemeade Avenue.
A group of staff members rushed to look for the donation and found a gift bag hanging on the playground fence. We are told the bag contained a wooden advent calendar shaped like a Christmas tree with thirty $100 bills pinned to the calendar, for a total donation of $3,000.
The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center says staff will honor “Pete’s” wishes again this year, using his donation as he has requested in the past—to purchase gifts for children with disabilities from disadvantaged families served by the nonprofit organization.
We are told Easterseals employees do not know the identity of their mysterious gift-giver, who has always referred to himself as “Pete.” Including this most recent delivery, his contributions over the past 30 years now total $97,450.
All of “Pete’s” contributions have been designated to fill the needs of local children with disabilities.
“Pete’s” generosity has inspired other individuals, groups, and companies to pitch in and make the holidays happier for many families served by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. Among the most generous are members of the local AT&T League and many departments at Deaconess Hospital, who now “adopt” several children and families each holiday season.
Officials tell 14 News almost 160 children are expected to receive assistance this year with gifts ranging from toys, dolls and games to necessities like socks, underwear and winter coats thanks to the donation.
