South Spencer basketball takes early season win

REO, IN. (WFIE) - The boys high school basketball season tipped off this week, albeit, with several Covid-related postponements and cancellations across the Hoosier state. Unfortunately, it’s nothing out of the ordinary these days, but there was basketball today, as South Spencer was taking on the South Patriots.



Early on, Michael Donoho with the steal, and then he takes it down and lays it in, to put the Rebels up 5.



Later in the first, more terrific defense as Chase Garrett steals the inbounds pass, flies up the court, and then gets the nice bounce, on the turn around jumper.



You’ll see a pattern in these highlights. Another Rebels steal followed by excellent passing leads to the Houston Compton lay-in, and South Spencer goes in front by 11.



2nd quarter, it’s Garrett with the open look from three point range and he gets another friendly bounce for the bucket.



On the ensuing inbounds pass, Michael Donoho comes up with yet another steal, and the quick lay in, and South Spencer wins it, 73-60, over Terre Haute South.