IN reports over 4.3K new coronavirus cases, 114 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 4,335 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Indiana to 333,312 along with 5,418 COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows no additional deaths reported in our Indiana counties.
According to the state map, there are 114 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 30 in Gibson County, 29 in Warrick County, 19 in Dubois County, eight in Spencer and Posey Counties, and three in Perry and Pike Counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 10,280 cases, 127 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,496 cases, 32 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,430 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry Co. - 864 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,277 cases, 18 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,012 cases, 29 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 907 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 540 cases, 20 deaths
