Rain, snow and much colder temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have much colder weather and even a few snowflakes in the forecast to start the workweek!
Rain is moving in from the southwest this evening, and scattered showers will remain possible throughout the night. Our temperatures made it into the mid 50s again today, but we will fall back through the 40s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 30s Monday morning.
As our temperatures near the freezing mark late tonight into Monday morning, it is possible that rain could change over to light snow or rain/snow mix. I doubt we will see any snow accumulation, but if we do it will most likely be just a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces, mainly east of I-69.
Any chances for rain or snow will taper off as we head into Monday afternoon, but the cold air will remain in place. Monday will be mostly cloudy with steady temperatures in the mid 30s for most of the day. It will also be breezy with winds out of the northwest at around 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. That will make it feel like the low to mid 20s.
The clouds will clear Monday night, but our actual temperatures will fall into the mid 20s with wind chills dipping into the mid to upper teens by Tuesday morning.
Our temperatures will climb to near 40° Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies, but the wind chill values will probably only make it into the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the wind chill will not be as much of a factor since the winds will have died down by then.
The rest of the week looks a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s, which is pretty average for the first week of December. Wednesday will still be mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance of showers late Wednesday night into Thursday, and some of that rain could linger into Friday as well. Right now, next weekend is looking mostly sunny and dry.
