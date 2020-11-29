Police: Man attempts to steal PS4 from Henderson residence

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - One man is in jail after attempting to steal a PlayStation 4 console early Sunday morning.
Henderson police responded to the 200 block of Letcher Street in reference to shots being fired around 12:30 a.m.
According to a news release, officers found 20-year-old Tyler Glover, of Owensboro, at the scene. Police say they were told Glover kicked in the back door of a residence and attempted to steal a PlayStation 4 console.
Officials tell us that’s when a man inside the residence confronted Glover, leading to a fight where a firearm discharged inside the residence.
The news release states authorities found a 9mm magazine on Glover.
Glover is booked in the Henderson County Jail on a 1st-degree robbery charge.
