EPD: Man steals leaf blowers, leads officers on high-speed chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are investigating after a police pursuit took place in Evansville on Sunday afternoon.
Sergeant Taylor with the Evansville Police Department says the chase started as a theft from the IGA on Morgan Avenue.
EPD officials told 14 News this series of events stemmed from stolen leaf blowers at the IGA.
According to an affidavit, the suspect identified as David Fruit stole the leaf blowers and led officers on the chase.
EPD says due to the high rate of speed that Fruit was traveling, the pursuit was called off.
The affidavit shows that police later caught the suspect after he crashed his car at Boeke Road and Cass Avenue.
After being held in a transport van following the crash, police states that Fruit was able to escape when he squeezed himself out of a caged wall in the van.
EPD officials say the van will need to be fixed before it’s placed back into service.
The affidavit reveals that officers were finally able to bring the suspect into custody.
Fruit is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and facing the following charges:
- Shoplifting
- False Identity Statement
- Pecuniary Loss Of At Least $750
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Felony)
- Leaving Scene Of Crash
- Escape
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Recklessness
- Reckless Driving At Unreasonable High/Low Speed
