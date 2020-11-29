North Gibson schools to return to in-person learning

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, the North Gibson School Corporation says that all students and staff at Princeton Community Middle School and Princeton Community High School will return to in-person learning.
In a Facebook post, school officials say the administration monitored positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, as well as close contacts over Thanksgiving break.
Administrators say they found the number of positive cases between students and staff is now lower than when they first moved to virtual learning.
School officials say they will continue to monitor the situation daily.
