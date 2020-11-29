Gov. Beshear thanks Kentuckians who made sacrifices over Thanksgiving weekend

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,803 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 176,925 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 9.24% statewide.
As of Sunday, 1,896 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear released a statement on Sunday, expressing his gratitude for those who made sacrifices to help reduce the COVID-19 spread over Thanksgiving weekend.
“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” Gov. Beshear said. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,425 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,262 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 143 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,244 cases, 48 deaths, 2,585 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,425 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,713 cases, 49 deaths, 1,103 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 953 cases, 16 deaths, 739 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,965 cases, 39 deaths, 1,565 recovered
- Webster Co. - 529 cases, 7 deaths, 426 recovered
- McLean Co. - 378 cases, 18 deaths, 286 recovered
- Union Co. - 693 cases, 6 deaths, 602 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 290 cases, 11 deaths, 218 recovered
