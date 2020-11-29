Gov. Beshear thanks Kentuckians who made sacrifices over Thanksgiving weekend

By Keaton Eberly | November 29, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 6:38 PM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,803 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky is reporting that 176,925 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 9.24% statewide.

As of Sunday, 1,896 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear released a statement on Sunday, expressing his gratitude for those who made sacrifices to help reduce the COVID-19 spread over Thanksgiving weekend.

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” Gov. Beshear said. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the countywide number to 1,425 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,262 residents have fully recovered.

Muhlenberg County now has 143 active cases.

[You can find more statistics and a school case dashboard on the Kentucky Coronavirus Website]

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 3,244 cases, 48 deaths, 2,585 recovered
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 1,425 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
  • Hopkins Co. - 1,713 cases, 49 deaths, 1,103 recovered
  • Ohio Co. - 953 cases, 16 deaths, 739 recovered
  • Henderson Co. - 1,965 cases, 39 deaths, 1,565 recovered
  • Webster Co. - 529 cases, 7 deaths, 426 recovered
  • McLean Co. - 378 cases, 18 deaths, 286 recovered
  • Union Co. - 693 cases, 6 deaths, 602 recovered
  • Hancock Co. - 290 cases, 11 deaths, 218 recovered

