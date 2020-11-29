Gov. Beshear thanks Kentuckians who made sacrifices over Thanksgiving weekend

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” Gov. Beshear said. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”