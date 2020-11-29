Man arrested after reported carjacking early Sun.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A reported carjacking lands one man in jail on multiple charges early Sunday morning.
Evansville police responded to the 2300 block of Sunburst Boulevard just after 5 a.m. in reference to a carjacking in progress.
According to court documents, the victim told police 18-year-old Jai Harris approached her with a gun and demanded that she take off running. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found the van pulling into a store at Riverside and Boeke.
Court documents show Harris left the parking lot when officers attempted to pull him over.
We are told authorities followed Harris for several blocks before he crashed at a dead-end section of Margybeth Avenue and ran from the scene.
After setting up a perimeter, officers say they found Harris at the baseball fields near the corner of Vann and Pollack Avenue.
Court documents show Harris later told police he threw the gun out the window while being chased. We are told authorities found a stolen Springfield Armory .45cal in a driveway along the pursuit route.
Officials found out that Harris had an outstanding robbery warrant issued on November 13.
Harris is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- Robbery (Car Jacking)
- Pointing a loaded firearm
- Possession of stolen handgun
- Auto theft
- Carrying handgun without a license
- Resisting
- False Reporting
