KY food and beverage relief fund application opens Mon.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The food and beverage relief fund application is set to open for struggling bars and restaurants across Kentucky.
This fund is a part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order, which set aside $40 million for businesses affected by the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
The application will officially open Monday at noon.
Click here to read more information.
Businesses are eligible to apply if they qualify under the following criteria:
- Available to businesses that are defined as bars or restaurants
- Bars = business that holds a valid retail liquor by the drink license and serves drinks for on-site consumption.
- Restaurants = business that makes prepared meals in single quantities one customer at a time for on-site consumption.
- Business with less than 50% of their sales via drive-thrus will be eligible.
- Business may not be owned by a publicly traded company.
- Business will be required to remain in compliance with all public health orders.
- Any award will be a grant, not a loan. However, the grant may be considered taxable income (consult your tax professional for additional guidance), and awardees will receive a 1099 statement regarding any award received.
- Entity must supply and maintain documentation demonstrating that the award reimbursed permissible expenses for a period of five (5) years.
- Entities that do not comply with the terms of the program may be required to return the award.
- Entities must complete the required certification in the application portal. To see a sample of the certification requirements, click here. There is no need to print or upload this document, as the system will complete the certification for you as part of the application process.
Businesses will be eligible for up to $10,000 in assistance per location.
There is a maximum award of up to $20,000 per business entity.
The application closes on December 18, or whenever the money runs out.
