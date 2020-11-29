Evansville woman accused of possibly attempting to run over man with vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle Saturday.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Pollack Avenue in reference to a possible physical disturbance just before 11 a.m. That’s when dispatch says they were advised that a woman was possibly attempting to run a man over with a vehicle.
According to court documents, dispatch was notified that the woman sprayed the man with pepper spray.
Police say when they arrived, a vehicle backed out onto Pollack Avenue and began driving past officers. That’s when authorities say 22-year-old Yshara Moss flipped them off.
According to police, officers followed Moss and attempted to pull her over, but she continued driving until she parked on Vann Park Boulevard.
Moss is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with domestic violence in presence of a child less than one and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.