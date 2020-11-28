Winter-like weather Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are going to close out the month of November with a taste of winter! Some of us may even see a few snowflakes.
Our clouds will quickly increase as we go throughout the day on Sunday, but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s Sunday afternoon. Scattered rain will spread from southwest to northeast out ahead of a cold front Sunday evening and into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s by Monday morning. Since it is possible our temperatures will dip below freezing, a few snowflakes could mix in with that rain Monday. I doubt we will see any accumulation, but if we do, it will likely be just a dusting on elevated surfaces, mainly east of I-69.
My main concern Monday is how cold it will be. The cold front bringing us this precipitation will move through our region early Monday morning, ushering in a very chilly wind from the northwest. That flow of cold air will essentially cancel out most of our daytime heating on Monday, and we will only make it into the upper 30s to around 40° that afternoon. That would make Monday the coldest day we have seen since February.
In addition to the already cold temperatures, Monday will be breezy with winds from the northwest at around 12 to 18 mph and gusts around 25 mph. That will make it feel like the mid to upper 20s for most of the day. Our actual temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning, and the wind chills then could dip into the teens.
As this system pushes off to our east, sunshine returns Tuesday, although it will still be cold and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and wind chills only reaching into the low 30s.
High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s for the rest of the week, but there is another slight chance of rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
