State map shows 66 new COVID-19 deaths, 14 are in our area of IN

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 4,535 new coronavirus cases and 66 new deaths Saturday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 329,008 confirmed positive cases along with 5,394 total COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the map, there are six additional COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson County, two in Posey County, one in Dubois, Warrick and Pike Counties.
The state map shows 138 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, 48 in Warrick County, 33 in Gibson County, 21 in Dubois County, 11 in Posey County, ten in Perry and Pike Counties, and nine in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 10,166 cases, 127 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,477 cases, 32 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,401 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry Co. - 861 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,269 cases, 18 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,982 cases, 29 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 899 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 527 cases, 20 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.