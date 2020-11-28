Shops owners say shopping local is more important than ever

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Small Business Saturday is a way for shoppers to give back to their local businesses and bring money back into their cities.
We spoke with shoppers and business owners on Main Street in downtown Evansville.
“We knew we wouldn’t be able to do Small Business Saturday the way that we do every year,” Heather Vaught, the owner of River City Coffee + Goods said.
It’s another event that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed.
“Those events are definitely very important to us as a small business owner downtown, but we also want everyone to be safe,” Vicki Bohleber, the owner of Posh on Main said.
From masks, customer limits in store, and online platforms expanding, local shop owners have had to come up with ways for people to still support them from the safety of their own home.
“I know some people aren’t comfortable getting out and doing things like that, but we have had a lot of people utilizing our online store. So that’s been helpful. So I think we’re on the same track as last year,” Vaught said.
Customers even say they recognize how their purchases affect more than just one small business.
“There have been layoffs and people have had to downsize to stay afloat. The more we can help kind of build each other up, the more we can create more jobs. It’s the more local you spend, the more opportunities we can create for other local residents,” Carly Jerstad, a local shopper said.
Local business owners say every one of your purchases counts.
“$.67 of every dollar you spend locally, stays locally. That doesn’t happen when you shop at the big box stores,” Bohleber said.
All of the shoppers that we saw today were masked up and said they felt safe coming out and putting some money back into the community.
