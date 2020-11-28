Pilot unharmed after small plane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say there was a small plane crash Saturday in French Lick.
It happened just before 1:40 p.m. just west of the French Lick Airport.
Troopers say the 1962 Piper Cherokee single-engine, fixed wing airplane, piloted by 70-year-old Johnnie Bush of Celestine, crashed when approaching to land on Runway 8.
Bush reported he had experienced engine trouble prior to the crash. Investigators do not yet have a cause for the crash.
Bush was the pilot and the only occupant of the aircraft. He was not hurt.
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been contacted and are expected to arrive on Sunday to further the investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, French Lick Airport Management, French Lick Fire Department, and several neighbors from the area.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.