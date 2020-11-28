Oakland City woman arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call

By Makayla Neukam | November 28, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 6:40 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after one person was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

Officials responded to the 1200 block of West Morton Street in Oakland City to investigate a disturbance just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies requested an ambulance for a person with a head injury. They say 39-year-old Ashley Heck was taken to the Gibson County Jail where she remains in custody on a $750 bond.

She is charged with battery with serious bodily injury.

