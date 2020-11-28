Green River District reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 194 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to strengthen their resolve in the fight against COVID-19, with the knowledge that help is on the way.
“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.
Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians to shop safely, purchasing gifts online when possible and avoiding crowded stores. If families do need to shop in person, he encouraged them to keep their time inside stores to a minimum and use curbside pickup whenever possible.
Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 2,437
- New deaths today: 14
- Positivity rate: 8.95%
- Total deaths: 1,885
- Currently hospitalized: 1,722
- Currently in ICU: 408
- Currently on ventilator: 220
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 death and 15 new cases of COVID-19.
The Green River District Health Department reported on Saturday 194 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Health officials say the two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in McLean County and Webster County.
Of those new cases, we are told 80 are in Daviess County, 52 in Henderson County, 34 in Ohio County, eight in McLean County, and seven in Webster and Hancock Counties.
Health officials tell 14 News out of the 8,052 reported COVID-19 cases, 6,421 people have recovered.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,244 cases, 48 deaths, 2,585 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,414 cases, 20 deaths, 1,205 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,713 cases, 49 deaths, 1,103 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 953 cases, 16 deaths, 739 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,965 cases, 39 deaths, 1,565 recovered
- Webster Co. - 529 cases, 7 deaths, 426 recovered
- McLean Co. - 378 cases, 18 deaths, 286 recovered
- Union Co. - 693 cases, 6 deaths, 602 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 290 cases, 11 deaths, 218 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.