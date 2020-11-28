Christmas card photo op at Audubon Mill Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Folks in Henderson were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday.
Some took pictures down by the river at Audubon Mill Park.
Thanks to Henderson County clerk, Herbie McKee, and his family, you can take Christmas pictures with an old Ford pickup that he and his family donated.
The Ohio River and railroad bridge served as a perfect backdrop.
Our cameras saw several people taking pics - some with their pets, while others used props, all to make the perfect Christmas card.
“We were trying to get a Christmas card postcard to send to our family and friends. So, when I saw this on the Henderson downtown project Facebook page, I decided that this was going to be our Christmas photo for this year,” said Kristy Perkins.
“My wife is very creative when it comes to staging photos and that type of thing. It’s a great opportunity to come down and get into the Christmas spirit early in the Christmas season and kind of forget about the COVID distractions that we’re dealing with in our community,” said Danny Perkins.
The Christmas truck will be down at Audubon Mill Park every weekend thru December 20.
