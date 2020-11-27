USI Women’s Basketball Tips off Season with a Win over Rockhurst

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USI women’s basketball team tipped off its season, Friday afternoon, as Rick Stein, begins his 22nd season, as head coach of the Eagles. 3rd quarter, Southern up 6, when Ashley Hunter drives baseline, and gets the sweet, reverse lay-up to go, and it’s 45-37. After a Hawks’ 3, USI answers back with a 3 of its own, as Addy Blackwell swishes home the triple, to make it 48-40. Then, it’s senior Emma DeHart: she drives right down the lane, and lays it in, and the Eagles are starting to pull away. In the 4th, USI goes inside, and it’s Audrey Turner scoring off glass, and the Lady Eagles go on, to a 70-55 win over the Hawks.