Thanksgiving has highest number of new COVID-19 cases in KY

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday included a 73-year-old man from Barren County; a 66-year-old woman from Bell County; an 84-year-old man from Boone County; an 81-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Calloway County; an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 89-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Graves County; an 88-year-old woman from Hardin County; an 82-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hickman County; a 69-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 82 and 95, and an 88-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 92-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Lee County; a 91-year-old man from Livingston County; an 88-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 91-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 96-year-old woman and four men, ages 73, 81, 92 and 95, from Pike County; a 75-year-old man from Rockcastle County; an 86-year-old man from Shelby County; and an 84-year-old woman from Warren County.