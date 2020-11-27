Small Business Saturday set for this weekend around the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Small business Saturday is happening this weekend all around the Tri-State, and it might be more crucial this year due to the pandemic.
In Evansville, the Economic Improvement District is actually starting up on Friday and setting aside all weekend to support small businesses.
Stores and restaurants downtown will be open and offering specials.
Live music will be heard all along Main Street.
Maps and local shop bags will be handed out along with a gift wrapping station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All shops will be following CDC guidelines.
The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging shoppers to take advantage of those small businesses.
Shop Owensboro 2020 kicks off Saturday at the Convention Center.
If you start between 9 and 10 Saturday morning, you’ll get a free bag with coupons and discounts.
It’s a drive-thru pickup, and masks are required.
As for shops, they’ll also be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
Small stores in downtown Henderson are also taking precautions for shoppers this weekend with many even offering online shopping or curbside pickup.
