Police: Madisonville man arrested after Thanksgiving Day shooting

Police: Madisonville man arrested after Thanksgiving shooting
By 14 News Staff | November 27, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 7:11 AM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing an assault charge over a Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at a home on Dulin Street just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say 56-year-old Charles Moore is the one who fired the gun.

Police: Madisonville man arrested after Thanksgiving shooting.
Police: Madisonville man arrested after Thanksgiving shooting.

Officers say they found it along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search.

Moore is in the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.