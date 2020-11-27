Police: Madisonville man arrested after Thanksgiving Day shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing an assault charge over a Thanksgiving Day shooting.
Police say a man was shot in the leg at a home on Dulin Street just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say 56-year-old Charles Moore is the one who fired the gun.
Officers say they found it along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search.
Moore is in the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.
