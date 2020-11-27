Police: Jasper woman arrested on attempted voluntary manslaughter charge

By 14 News Staff | November 27, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:29 PM

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper woman is booked in jail on several charges, including attempted voluntary manslaughter, after a domestic violence incident on Thanksgiving.

Authorities with the Jasper Police Department say they were contacted by the hospital about a man that had a cut to his neck.

Officers say through further investigation, they found that the incident happened earlier on Thanksgiving evening.

They say 25-year-old Gina Kieffner allegedly used a knife to cut the victim’s neck during the dispute.

Kieffner was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Gina Kieffner. (Source: Dubois County Security Center)

