Police: Jasper woman arrested on attempted voluntary manslaughter charge

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper woman is booked in jail on several charges, including attempted voluntary manslaughter, after a domestic violence incident on Thanksgiving.
Authorities with the Jasper Police Department say they were contacted by the hospital about a man that had a cut to his neck.
Officers say through further investigation, they found that the incident happened earlier on Thanksgiving evening.
They say 25-year-old Gina Kieffner allegedly used a knife to cut the victim’s neck during the dispute.
Kieffner was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.
