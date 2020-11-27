Owensboro Catholic Schools returning to in person classes

First, we want to make clear that we support all efforts to keep our communities safe and we respect the weight of the decisions entrusted with the Governor. However, we believe that we can support these efforts AND safely return our children to school. We are monitoring the behaviors of our own students and families, and we believe this is our safest option right now for our faculty, staff, parents and students. We are taking this one step at a time and will make any changes we need to along the way. Keep in mind, this situation is still very fluid!