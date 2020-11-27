Jasper business preps for Small Business Saturday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - As shoppers are making their way through malls and shopping centers for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday will hopefully bring a boost of customers to struggling small businesses.
We spoke to Wild Rose Boutique in Jasper who says they’re making it easy for customers to shop at their store this year.
The Wild Rose Boutique manager tells us this year they had to come up with ways that would bring customers in after a slow year due to the pandemic but also keep everyone safe and healthy.
This year, she says by the hour, they offered different discounts and even offered vouchers to come back to the store on a different day with the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday discounts.
“If you buy a gift certificate, you get a little more than what you’re actually paying for, so we just hope to get a good crowd in here tomorrow,” said Brittany Rollins, the store manager. “This morning, if you were here from 7 to 8 a.m., you got 30 percent off. From 8 to 10, it’s 25 percent off, and for the rest of the day, from 10 to 5, it’s 15 percent off. We gave the option if you didn’t want to shop, you could come during those times and pick up a voucher that you can use throughout December.”
The manager also says they’re hoping the flow of customers stays consistent but spread out, and everyone continues to follow the mask requirement.
