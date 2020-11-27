Hadi Shriners hoping to make up circus loss with half pot sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets are still available for Evansville’s Hadi Shrine half-pot raffle.
Half-pot tickets are on sale for one for $10, four for $25 or 25 tickets for $100.
You can purchase tickets at any of the following locations each Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through the end of November.
- Eastside – the parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture
- Northside – First Ave North Park lot near 5/3 Bank
- Westside – Corner of 11th and Franklin Street
- Downtown – Hadi Shrine Office at Walnut and Riverside
As the pot grows, the new amounts will be posted on Hadi Shine’s website and on their Facebook page.
The virtual drawing is happening on December 7.
