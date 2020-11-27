Grayville police investigating armed robbery

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Grayville police say they’re looking for the people who robbed a Super 8 Friday morning.
They say a woman showed a gun and a man jumped behind the counter and emptied the cash register.
Police say a third suspect was driving a white Ford truck.
They say the suspects match the description of two people who robbed Jumpin Jimmy’s in Mt. Carmel less than an hour before.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Grayville police at 618-375-2351.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.