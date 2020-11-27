Evansville police make arrests in connection to stolen vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say an officer in the area of Fulton Avenue spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen early Friday morning.
This came just minutes after officers responded to Xcess Club for reports of a shooting.
Officers say they caught up with the car at a gas station at the intersection of Fulton and Columbia.
Police say three people were in the car and will be facing some charges.
The EPD sergeant we spoke to says they’re looking into the possibility of the two situations being related, but they couldn’t say for sure if they were.
