Evansville police investigating death of 3-month-old infant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An infant death investigation is underway in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say around 8:15 Thursday morning they were called to the 100 block of S. Grand for an unresponsive three-month-old infant.
When officers arrived, AMR and the Evansville Fire Department were performing life-saving measures.
They say after strenuous efforts, they were unable to revive the infant.
Detectives with the Evansville Police Department arrived along with the coroner to investigate.
The Department of Child Services was also called to the scene.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
